Walker: Independence season 2: Jensen Ackles offers support

Just in case you needed more evidence that getting a Walker: Independence season 2 is a group effort, we now have it!

Following the recent cancellation of the show by The CW, we know that executive producer Jared Padalecki and star Katherine McNamara have done their best to push for more down the line. Nothing has been confirmed, but we have suggested that Paramount+ would be a good home for the show moving forward based on their familiarity with the genre already plus the relationship to the studio CBS TV.

Now, we should note that some of Padalecki’s former Supernatural co-stars are getting involved in this effort, as well! Just check out what Jensen Ackles (who is in the process of fighting for his own show in The Winchesters) had to say on Twitter:

For all those pushing to help. We do greatly appreciate you. #SaveWalkerIndependence #RenewGothamKnights

And of course…

#SaveTheWinchesters

How long does a future home have to save the show?

This can be a little bit of a challenging question to answer, mostly due to the fact that there are a lot of various components that do come into play over the course of the process. Typically, actor contracts expire in late June and you want to get a renewal before then. However, with the writers’ strike ongoing it could be hard for anyone to book new projects for a while. In theory, this process could take a little bit more time.

With that being said, though, we wouldn’t be shocked if a decision on a possible season 2 is settled at some point over the next few weeks. If a party is interested / not interested, we tend to think that a lot of word will start to come out at around that time.

Related – Get more news on the Walker: Independence season 2 campaign

Are you still hoping that we could see a Walker: Independence season 2 down the line?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







