Walker: Independence season 2: The best home after cancellation

We know that Walker: Independence was recently canceled at The CW, but is there a chance for it somewhere else? At the moment, we don’t think you can 100% rule anything out!

Ultimately, we know that the Katherine McNamara series is still bringing a few different things to the table. Take, for starters, the connections to the flagship Walker, which is coming back for more. Also, you can argue that Westerns are in the midst of a resurgence at the moment thanks largely to Yellowstone and some other shows of its kind.

The unfortunate reality here is that finding new homes for canceled shows can be somewhat difficult, and that could prove to be the case here. Is there one place that feels like an ideal broadcast partner? It is probably not network TV, as there is no real ratings reason for it to be revived there.

However, we do think that there is one streaming option that makes a ton of sense here from top to bottom in Paramount+. Why there? Well, they already have a Taylor Sheridan Western in 1923, so clearly there’s a thirst for shows in that genre there. Also, Walker: Independence is produced by CBS Studios, who share a parent company with the aforementioned streamer. This means that there are some more financial reasons to make a renewal happen here.

Just think, as well, about what a season 2 here could look like with longer episodes and more expansive themes. There is honestly so much more that you can do on Paramount+ than you could ever have on The CW, which has a number of restrictions when it comes to content and run time.

If we are getting a season 2, we will end up learning more over the next month or two. Because of actor contracts, things have to move quite quickly.

