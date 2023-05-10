Walker: Independence season 2: Jared Padalecki hopes for more

Following the cancellation news yesterday, is there still any chance that a Walker: Independence season 2 will happen elsewhere? Is there any reason to hope for more?

Well, we know that there is some bad news that we should note here straight out of the gate. The CW series did not necessarily pull in fantastic ratings, and in an era where networks aren’t super-interested in shows from outside productions, it is hard to necessarily think of a home that is going to make all that much sense beyond the current one.

With that being said, executive producer Jared Padalecki (whose flagship Walker was renewed) is still going to do everything that he can. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what he had to say:

“We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land … I think cancelled is maybe the most common word used, but I think a better way to look at it is that Walker Independence will not be on The CW next year.

“I’m so proud of Walker Independence. It’s such a great show. I think it’s a show that’s needed, We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it. We love the cast. We love the writing. We love the setting. We love the storylines that it’s telling. It’s storylines unlike any other ‘Western’ show on TV or streaming right now.”

The best possible home is…

For use, we really think it could be Paramount+, given that it shares a corporate parent company with the show’s studio in CBS. Also, there is already a library of Westerns on there thanks to executive producer Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame. It could even allow the writers to take more chances and make creative swings that they could not make on network TV.

Do you want to see a Walker: Independence season 2 on The CW down the road?

(Photo: The CW.)

