Walker: Independence canceled; no season 2 coming to The CW

While the flagship Walker may be coming back for more at The CW, the same can’t be said for Walker: Independence.

According to Variety, the prequel series starring Katherine McNamara will not be coming back for another batch of episodes. The ratings never quite lived up to the performance of the flagship show, but more so than that we’d say that the show’s quick end has more to do with the network’s new ownership group. We have known for a while that the Nexstar Media Group is doing away with a lot of stuff from the old regime; the flagship Walker and All American are the only two series renewed from this year’s schedule, at the time of this writing.

Given The CW’s relatively low viewership, we can’t say that we are altogether confident that Walker: Independence will end up elsewhere. That is a shame, given that you could make an argument that it would work rather well over on Paramount+. Think about it like this: That service is already becoming a hub for a lot of other Western content thanks to Taylor Sheridan. This could bring in a younger crowd, and almost serve as a bridge to some of the other shows that they have.

You could’ve argued the writing was on the wall for the prequel when it did not receive any episodes beyond the initial thirteen ordered. However, we never saw that as a significant cause for concern. Instead, that was Nexstar just being cautious with a network that they just purchased; it was too early for them to tell what they were going to do with any show.

Alas, we do tend to think that some other cancellations are going to be coming soon; you should just go ahead and prepare in advance.

