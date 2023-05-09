Walker renewed for season 4 at The CW; how many episodes?

As we get to the end of season 3, there is no further reason for uncertainty: A Walker season 4 is coming to The CW!

According to a report from TVLine, the next batch of episodes is going to run for thirteen episodes. The shorter order could be what the network is looking to do more of under its new ownership; of course, it may also just be a preemptive move in the event of a lengthy writers’ strike. We wouldn’t make too many judgments on that right now.

In a statement confirming this renewal, here is some of what CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had to say:

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years … As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

Meanwhile, star and executive producer Jared Padalecki added the following:

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

The fate of prequel Walker: Independence remains unclear, but the flagship show is one of the network’s most-watched series. We can’t exactly say that we’re shocked that it is coming back, but with the new ownership plus the strike, we don’t want to take anything for granted these days.

Related – Check out some other details right now all about Walker, including some other details leading into the finale

What do you think about Walker being renewed for a season 4?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other discussions on both this show and many others across the board.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







