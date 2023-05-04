Walker season 3 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: A big wedding!

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Walker season 3 episode 18, and you better believe this one is big. We’re talking here about the finale! This is when you can almost expect a lot of things hit the fan all at once, and this one could be important for another reason, as well. It’s a wedding!

Of course, in theory it’s great to sit back and imagine that every little thing in the world is going to go right on this sort of occasion … but then you wake up and realize that this probably is not possible. There are a lot of major obstacles and twists with a show like this, and we can’t just ignore the prospect of everything descending into total chaos.

Just for the sake of keeping things good and cryptic, The CW is not saying all that much at the moment about what’s ahead. For now, just go ahead and check out the full Walker season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – It’s a big day for the Texas Rangers and the Walker clan as friends and family gather to celebrate a very special event. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Anna Fricke and Russel Friend (#318). Original airdate 5/11/2023.

Can you expect a cliffhanger at the very end of this?

That is definitely a unique thing to think about for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that the show has not been renewed as of yet for a season 4. Like a good many other shows on The CW, there is a rather uncertain future thanks to Nexstar Media Group purchasing the network following the end of this past season. A lot of series are going to be cut, and we have to prepare for anything.

With all of this in mind, that includes a possible cancellation here … but we will still cross our fingers and hope for the best.

(Photo: The CW.)

