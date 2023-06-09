Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman spoofs The Idol premiere

While we understand that you may be waiting a long time to see Saturday Night Live eventually return to NBC, here is good news. You aren’t going to be forced to wait anywhere near as long in order to see a parody from one of the cast members!

Amidst this long break from the show, Chloe Fineman has decided to take on the part of Jocelyn, a.k.a. the character Lily-Rose Depp plays on HBO’s The Idol. Now, we should note here first and foremost that the schedule of SNL would make it so that she’d probably never be able to spoof the show there, so this is really her best opportunity … and it’s pretty absurd. For starters, think about the fact that Fineman actually shares somewhat of a physical resemblance to Depp, and then also the fact that she really nails the voice.

You can watch the full parody over on Fineman’s Instagram, though we should note that much like The Idol itself, it is definitely not to be viewed in a workplace. Lily-Rose herself found the whole thing really funny, commenting with “I’m loling ….. and ur makeup looks bomb.”

So does this give the HBO show at least some attention leading into episode 2? You can argue that, and it does certainly need some more people viewing it in a slightly more favorable light if it wants to have a sustained place in the world of pop culture. After all, consider the fact that a lot of reviews so far have been mixed and while the viewership was solid enough for the premiere, we’re not going to go ahead and say that it shattered any records.

We’ll see what else is coming for The Idol here … and also whether or not Fineman comes up with something else.

