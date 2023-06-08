The Idol season 1 episode 2: Run time for ‘Double Fantasy’

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, you are going to be seeing The Idol season 1 episode 2 on the air in just a few days! With that in mind, what can we say here in advance?

Well, we suppose that we should really start with the fact that “Double Fantasy” is going to be a really eventful (and dramatic!) story that establishes the tension that is currently there between Jocelyn and some members of her inner circle. The arrival of Tedros is a big part of the reason why, as he does seem intent on having her “break free” in an effort to be her own person. Or, at the very least this is the agenda that he is trying to push. Whether or not you want to believe him, of course, is a completely separate matter altogether. We do think that there’s a lot to be introduced here that is not going to be apparent right away, and we advise you to go ahead and prepare for that!

To get a few more details now all about what the endgame here could be, go ahead and check out The Idol season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

After clashing with her team over her album’s first single, Jocelyn pushes herself to the limit on the set of her new music video, while Nikki sees potential in backup dancer Dyanne. Later, Tedros introduces Jocelyn and Leia to Izaak and Chloe from his inner circle.

How long is this episode?

Given that a number of HBO shows do tend to cross the hour-long threshold, we do think that this is always a fair question. For “Double Fantasy,” though, things are going to be situated firmly in that one-hour space and there won’t be any major deviation from that. The idea here clearly remains that the network is trying to keep some sort of form here in the early going, which is good for a show like this that is still trying to find its larger place and audience.

What do you most want to see at the moment when it comes to The Idol season 1 episode 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







