The Witcher season 3 trailer hypes up Geralt’s new quest

Are you ready to see The Witcher season 3 premiere over on Netflix? We sure hope so, as there is some huge stuff ahead! This epic series is coming with the first part of the story on Thursday, June 29, with the second part coming for weeks later.

So what lies ahead? Let’s just say, based on the newly-released trailer, that you can expect a story that is epic, intense, and a whole lot more — basically, everything that you have come to love about this show, but on a greater level. There are battles, budding relationships, and a whole lot more that will be explored, but it is also a fond farewell of sorts. Just remember here, after all, that this is the final season for Henry Cavill as Gerald, as he will be replaced later on for Liam Hemsworth.

To go along with the full trailer (watch here) for the upcoming season, we also suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 3 synopsis below:

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

It goes without saying…

This season is going to try to elevate things beyond what we saw in the first two seasons, but there also a few things that we know aren’t going to happen. After all, the show is not going to kill off Geralt. There are a lot of absolutely-bonkers things that they could do, but we have a hard time thinking that they are going to go that far to hurt their own future.

