Why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef after season 20 finale?

Why is Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef following the events of the season 20 finale? There’s a chance you heard that announcement previously.

We’ll admit that personally, we were shocked when this announcement came out. After all, it was hard not to be. We are talking about an iconic reality TV superstar, and someone who has been an institution on the show for so many years.

Yet, of course, this is one of those situations when we have to separate the show from real life. For some reason, it’s easy to forget that this show is a massive commitment that requires a lot of travel and to be in a specific place for a significant stretch of time. Padma has another show in Taste the Nation, and a number of other pursuits. In a post on Twitter, she indicated that for now, she wants to pursue those:

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef … Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly … I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Of course, we hope that Padma could still turn up in a guest capacity down the road, but it feels silly to get our hopes up for anything in particular right now. After all, there will be chances to talk more about that later! We’re just glad that she is leaving with what feels like a pretty perfect way to go out — with an all-star season featuring some of the best in the world.

(Photo: Bravo.)

