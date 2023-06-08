Top Chef season 21 premiere date, setting hopes over at Bravo

Following the season 20 finale tonight on Bravo, why not look a little bit further towards Top Chef season 21 at Bravo? There is, just like you would expect, a lot to discuss here.

First and foremost, we should start off by noting this: We are 100% going to be getting another season of the show! That was confirmed a while ago. However, we have also heard that Padma Lakshmi is departing after being on board for well over a decade and a half. This means that we are entering a period of slight transition, and we really should be prepared for that.

Our feeling is that season 21 will premiere at some point in 2024; as this is a reality series, it should not be impacted by the writers’ strike happening at present. We’re sure that a new host will be confirmed before too long and following that, we could learn if there is a specific setting. We know that there are still some parts of America that haven’t been explored; of course, it’s also possible that everyone could revisit locations or head internationally again. A big part of this is probably tied in part to finances, tax breaks, and who has a good food culture that is worth exploring.

Following an all-star season, we do think that we’re primed to get a cast of all-new contestants again, and we really enjoy that about the show. There are always new up-and-comers who are really talented, and it gives us a sense of who is making exciting food in the world today. We hope for creative challenges, but also the return of a few fan favorites.

In general, this is one of the best reality shows and it doesn’t need to change much … but we do always like a few surprises here and there.

