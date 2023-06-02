Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef after season 20; why?

Can we go ahead and say that this is one of the most shocking announcements possible? Padma Lakshmi is set to leave Top Chef at the end of season 20.

We know that the word “iconic” is thrown out there a lot when it comes to reality TV but honestly, it really fits in this instance. We are talking here about someone who is the face of the franchise — she even has a catchphrase in “pack your knives and go.” There hasn’t ever been someone like her in this genre and we don’t think that there ever will be again.

As for the reason why Padma is leaving, there is no real controversy here — it just comes down to personal choice. In a series of posts on Twitter, she shared the following message:

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef … Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly … I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

We know that there is a season 21 coming for the culinary competition, so you don’t have to worry about the end of this season being the end of the show itself. This is one of the most successful franchises that Bravo has and just by virtue of that alone, it feels pretty far to say that it’s not going to be going anywhere in the near future. Much of the show will stay intact, but it may not feel the same as it once was.

What do you think about Padma Lakshmi leaving Top Chef after season 20?

(Photo: Bravo.)

