The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Who is the FBI mole?

As some of you know at this point, we are going to be seeing The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 sooner rather than later. “Morgana Logistics Corporation” should bring some big questions to the table, including something that is always fun to see. Think in terms of an old-fashioned search for a mole!

So who could it be among the group — and how worried should we be about this? Well, of course there is something to dive into here, as the synopsis for this hour signals that Congressman Hudson could find a new ally for himself within the Bureau.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and make the following clear here: We have a hard time thinking that Ressler, Cooper, or Siya would try to undermine the Task Force from within. (You can make a case that Siya would be a reference to Meera being a mole back in season 1, but it’s hard to understand the reasoning for it.) Given Dembe’s history with Reddington, we certainly don’t think that he would want to go behind his back like this.

So what are tangible possibilities here? If someone in the FBI is willing to work with Hudson, it may be someone we hardly know. Or, it is certainly possible that it is someone who we’ve met once or twice, but in a totally different capacity. We don’t want to think the guy Ressler is sponsoring is a possible candidate for this, but we can’t rule that out — we’ve spent a lot of time with that guy for a reason, and we know that he works as some sort of Fed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist now, including other details all about the future

What do you think we are going to see over the course of The Blacklist season 10 episode 17?

Do you think there could be a familiar face working as an FBI mole to some capacity? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







