The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 spoilers: About ‘Wormwood’

There are a couple of different things well-worth noting about The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 — so where should we begin?

Well, for starters, why not take a moment to look at the air date? We are regrettably not going to have a chance to see “Wormwood” until June 22, which is a real shame to everyone (us included) who wanted to have a chance to see it a little bit earlier than this.

Now, what is excited about this episode is that Diego Klattenhoff is making his directorial debut. We love that this is an opportunity he got courtesy of the producers before the end of the show, just as we hope that this is an episode that allows for some cool things. This is a pretty curious title, mostly because Wormwood could be a person, a place, or something rather abstract. For us personally, it reminds us of Calvin’s teacher on Calvin and Hobbes.

To get a few more details about the story itself, take a look at the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 synopsis below:

06/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Red’s attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates.

Ultimately, it’s possible that this episode could serve as another great reminder as to why Reddington still needs the help of the Task Force here and there. He may be one of the most elusive criminals in existence but at times, there are still problems that even he can’t find a way out of — even if that would be nice here and there.

