The Blacklist season 10 episode 17: Will Blair Foster be back?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 17, doesn’t it feel like there is more danger than there’s been ever since Wujing’s death?

Well, let’s just put it like this: We now know that Congressman Hudson has a potential ally here in Blair Foster, at least based on the end of this past episode. She is one of the more dangerous foes we’ve seen this season, especially in how she is able to manipulate situations and pull strings behind the scenes.

Just based on how episode 16 ended, it does feel fairly inevitable that we are going to be seeing Blair come back at some point, whether it be in “Morgana Logistics Corporation” or some other episode before the finale. She could be the Anna McMahon to Hudson’s Robert Diaz, if we are to look back a few seasons.

Of course, even in the midst of all of this, we do still tend to think that there is something more going on behind the scenes with at least one of these two characters. At the time of this writing, everything just feels a little bit too straightforward and surface-level. We have basically zero reason to think that there are no other twists coming with Foster and as a matter of fact, we are expecting some. The bigger surprise at this point would be that we actually know everything and there are no other secrets bubbling underneath the surface somewhere.

Ultimately, we know that there is not that much time to see things develop. There are, after all, only six episodes left in the series outright!

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 17?

What do you think that Blair Foster will bring to the table? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

