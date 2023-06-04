The Blacklist season 10 episode 17: An Arthur Hudson secret?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 to arrive on NBC, let’s talk a little further about Arthur Hudson, shall we? He seems to be the central adversary as of right now and of course, there are some reasons to be concerned when it comes to him. He’s smart, savvy, and clearly very much determined.

With all of this being said, is there something more to this man beyond what we know? Is he hiding a much larger secret?

Well, we tend to take at least some of what he says at face value. We really don’t think he knows what the Task Force is working on and he is desperate to find out. Yet, a judge basically just told him to step away and his Senator partner was just blackmailed out of continuing this hunt. When you think about all of that, it would be easy for him to just walk away now.

Yet, Hudson persists and it makes us wonder — is someone forcing him to do this? What does he really gain about all of this? We do tend to think that in general, this show loves their surprise twists and turns, and you could think of Hudson as actually having something in common with Reddington. James Spader’s character, after all, works to take down criminals with an ulterior motive in mind. Hudson may be exposing some so-called “government corruption” with his own purpose.

If this character is going to be around for a little while longer, we tend to think that there has to be some sort of larger motive to him — and honestly, we are curious to see what that may be.

What do you think — does Arthur Hudson have a secret on The Blacklist season 10?

