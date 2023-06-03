The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 spoilers: Is Agnes back?

As you prepare to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 on NBC very soon, are you also going to see more of Reddington and Agnes?

If you are to think about one of the big takeaways of the past two months of the show, it is that we’ve seen a little more of Liz Keen’s daughter than we have in the past. Reddington has been spending time with her and even when she’s not around, we do at the same time get various mentions of the character. During “The Hat Trick,” for example, we saw that James Spader’s character was set to give a lot of money to charity in order to ensure that the world would be full of biodiversity for Agnes someday. He clearly cares for her, regardless of if he is her biological grandparent or not.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Today, we can promise that you will see more Reddington – Agnes content coming up! Sami Bray (who plays the character) is featured in some newly-released photos for “The Morgana Logistics Corporation” alongside Spader. We know that Reddington is intent on spending more time with her, just as he is also intent on trying to pair down his life in whatever way that he can.

When you consider all of this, we do think that there is a good question to think about here at present: What is the endgame? Is he think, looking to get away from crime altogether, or does he have another purpose in mind. Dembe clearly thinks that something is up with him, but Reddington noted to him at the end of “The Hat Trick” that he was “fine.” Whether or not we should believe him is, of course, a totally different story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including what lies ahead

How much of a role do you think that Agnes is going to play moving into the end of The Blacklist?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other great updates very soon.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







