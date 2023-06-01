The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 spoilers: A possible FBI mole?

For those out there who are curious to learn about The Blacklist season 10 episode 17, there are a few reasons to be curious.

What’s the big one? Well, the early details for “The Morgana Logistics Corporation” make us think that we could be seeing a newer version of a storyline that we have seen in the past. What are we talking about in particular here? Well, let’s just talk here about a possible mole within the FBI! Remember when we had something like this within the first season of the show? Well, we could venture down this road again!

If you are curious to learn a little more, go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 synopsis below:

06/08/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Congressman Hudson’s investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI. TV-14

Now, just how intense can you expect this story to get? Well, we could see this “help” within the FBI finding themselves in a compromised position. We recognize that the term “mole” to describe them here may be somewhat ambiguous. After all, are they really a traitor if they are helping other parts of the US government? That is up for debate, but we do tend to think that the Task Force will not view this in the same exact way. They believe that their work remains for the greater good, but Hudson is operating against it. He seems to think that taking down this group will score him some political points … but we also do think that he may have a few secrets that he is still trying to bury underneath the surface here.

(Photo: NBC.)

