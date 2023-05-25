The Blacklist season 10: Series finale air date confirmed

If you wanted 100% confirmation about the plan for the remainder of The Blacklist season 10, we’ve got it for you here!

So where should we start? Well, let’s just remind you that after this weekend’s installment, the show will 100% be moving to Thursday nights. There are going to be two episodes airing June 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and of course we imagine that the story is going to propel at a pretty rapid speed towards the eventual finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

As for when said finale will be, NBC confirmed today that it is coming on Thursday, July 13 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be a two-hour event, so of course that means an opportunity to see things wrap up in a pretty epic fashion.

What is going to happen before the story wraps up?

That is one of the huge questions that we have to wonder about for the time being, mostly because it is fairly impossible not to. We tend to think that the big crux of the story at this point is about how Raymond Reddington himself wants to see everything tie together. This is someone who has lived this big, extravagant life and yet over time, we’ve seen him start to shrink everything down. He is clearly doing everything that he can in order to focus on what matters most to him — in particular, we are talking here about Agnes.

Is Reddington sick? Is he stepping away from his empire? Who is he? Maybe we won’t get answers to every single question that is out there right now, but we hope that we at least get some. Of course, the big question here is whether everyone will be happy with what we see at the end of the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on the next The Blacklist season 10 episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







