The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 spoilers: Who is back?

Next week on The Blacklist season 10 episode 14, you are going to see at least one character back you have not seen in a while.

So, who is it, and what do they bring to the table? Well, let’s just say that they are pretty important to both Cooper and Agnes at this point…

Without further ado, let’s just get into it: You are going to see Cooper’s wife Charlene back in the fold! It is rather crazy to think that it has been so long since Valarie Pettiford has been around as the character, mostly because she’s helping to raise Agnes, one of the most important people on the entire show. You would think that you would want to see the full family unit around! We imagine that this absence is just about there not being the right story for her at a given point in time.

What we do want to say at this point is that Agnes is most likely going to be a more and more important character over time. As Raymond Reddington continues to shed away some of his most earthly possessions, we do think he is focusing more on what matters most. That includes Agnes, and we tend to think that it includes Charlene by association.

As we do get closer to the end of the series, it is our feeling that we are going to have a few more chances to see some characters from seasons past. Based on what we’re willing to wager at present, this is far from the only familiar face from past seasons who will be turning up by the end of the series.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 14?

(Photo: NBC.)

