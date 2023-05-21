The Blacklist season 10 episode 14: Reddington offers help…

The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 is officially set to arrive on NBC next week — want to know a little more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should remind you that “The Nowhere Bride” is the last installment that is coming at your standard Sunday-night timeslot. After this one, the James Spader drama is moving over to Thursday nights, seemingly for the rest of its run. We’re all for this personally, mostly because it offers a chance to get the show back on the air a little bit sooner.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

So what are we going to see in terms of the overall story? Well, this is clearly one of the coolest episode titles that we’ve had all season, and we know that at least one long-term storyline in Siya’s past is going to be further addressed. We do tend to think that in some way, this will be connected to Reddington — if not directly, he probably knows more about her adoption that he’s let on. Just remember that Raymond did a lot of research on Meera and pretty-much everyone else on the Task Force back during the early days of it.

Now that we have laid all of that out, why not set the stage a little further for what lies ahead? Just go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 synopsis below:

The task force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed; Red offers his help to a powerful cartel leader; Siya visits a connection from her mother’s past.

We, of course, do hope that there are at least a few clues in this episode that bring us a little bit closer to the end of the show — whatever that may be. We want to see a fitting conclusion to Reddington’s saga but for now, there are a lot of mysteries still hovering around out there. Is there a chance that this can change?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 next week?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







