Silo season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Bernard wants a favor…

In a little bit over twenty-four hours from now, you are going to check out Silo season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+. So what lies ahead?

Well, let’s go ahead and start things off by noting that “The Flamekeepers” is coming off of a huge cliffhanger where Juliette learned some key truths about the outside world — and in the process, we learned that she was being watched. We know that this story is building up to something, but the big question here is what that something is going to be.

One of the things that makes us most curious is that per the synopsis for the episode, Bernard is going to be asking Juliette for a favor — not only that, but we also see these two in at least one major scene together over the course of the installment.

So what exactly that he wants? We’re going to assume for now that Bernard does not actually know what it is that Juliette saw and he’s not linked to the cliffhanger. He may just want her to create some sort of distraction so that the people in the town can move on with their rest of their lives after what happened to both Mayor Jahns and Deputy Marnes. After all, he is the Mayor and while he may present himself as some sort reluctant man taking on this job, let’s be honest for a moment here — almost anyone who obtains this sort of power is going to be reluctant to give it up when some of the chips are down. We don’t know if we see things anywhere different here.

We just hope that by the end of this episode, we’re going to learn a little bit more about Bernard — for now, there are big parts of him that appear to be an enigma, and no doubt intentionally so.

