Silo season 1 episode 7 preview: Is Billings in danger?

We will be the first to admit that there is a certain irony to writing this Silo season 1 episode 7 headline above. After all, consider this: Is just about everyone in danger? This is a show that has already established a world where there is danger at just about every turn, and we also don’t see a whole lot of evidence that it is suddenly about to cool off. Instead, we tend to think that things are only going to get crazier, and by virtue of that, even more lives could be at risk.

For now, though, there is a certain value in focusing in on Deputy Billings, given that he is currently in a place that is not altogether beneficial to his future.

First and foremost, consider the notion that Billings, at least for the time being, appears to be in the really terrible position of having to play both sides. This means that effectively, he has very few people that he can fully trust given that he wants to appeal to both Juliette and yet also Judicial. At some point, he could cross the wrong person and a betrayal, at least in the eyes of some, can be seen as an even worse thing than just knowing someone is against you.

The deeper this season goes, and also the deeper that Juliette looks into the truth, the more likely it is that we’re going to be seeing Billings’ position get more delicate.

Then, there is the Silo Syndrome. Is this something that will eventually kill him? We tend to think that, at least for the time being, this is a possibility that is very much on the table. Heck, we tend to think that there are a lot of things that are currently on the table when it comes to this disease. We know so little about it and by virtue of that, it is still floating in this rather-strange ether of mystery.

Do you think that Billings or someone else could die entering Silo season 1 episode 7?

