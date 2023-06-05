Silo season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A huge reveal ahead?

If there is one thing we feel reasonably confident about entering Silo season 1 episode 7, it is that another big jaw-dropper is ahead. How can there not be?

Well, one of the things that we do feel fairly confident about at the moment is rather simple: Something is going to happen with Juliette. She’s found out all of this information now about the outside world, but what does she do with it? Does someone try to stop a little bit of this from getting out? That is a definite concern that has to be out there.

Now, the biggest surprise that the writers could give us at this point is pretty simple: Us actually getting to meet the person who was called in the closing minutes of episode 6. Is there a mole within the Silo and if so, is it someone we know? This would solidify further that these people could be being watched as some sort of experiment or project, and there may be someone watching behind the scenes.

We do think in opening the door to this in episode 7, it does give the writers a lot more creative leeway to set the stage for other things in episode 8. Also, we do continue to be of the belief personally that we are going to be seeing Allison and Holston again at some point, whether it be through flashbacks or some sort of larger look towards whatever their future looks like.

At this point in the season, Silo is not going to be spinning its wheels at all. Don’t be shocked if there is some sort of huge tease at the end of this — it’s certainly possible that we learn even more big stuff before Juliette does.

