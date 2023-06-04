Silo season 1 episode 7: Is the Silo a big experiment?

With us getting closer and closer now to Silo season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+, let’s go ahead and ask the biggest question on our mind. Is everything that we are seeing right now part of some big, elaborate experiment? Is this a super-crazy idea to even be thinking about at present?

Well, the biggest argument for this being the case is at this point pretty evident — just look at the end of this past episode. In the closing minutes, we watched as someone watched Juliette and put in a call that they may, all of a sudden, have a pretty enormous problem. That is pretty clear at this point, but there are still questions about what exactly this problem could lead to down the road. Is Rebecca Ferguson’s character going to run around and have conversations about the Silo with other people?

The whole idea of the experiment theory right now is rather simple in that the people behind the scenes are watching to see how the residents of this structure react to be stuck in this place for generations. It may be a trial run for a potential apocalyptic event down the road, and everything happening on the outside right now may be fine. Allison and Holston may not by anywhere near as dead as they seem!

Of course, the problem Juliette faces right now is fairly simple. Even if it does turn out that this is some big, elaborate experiment, what can she really do about it? The moment she tells the wrong person about this, everything is going to blow up in her face. She may be on the verge of that already. This is going to be a really big, super-chaotic next few episodes of the show; after all, there are only ten in this season.

What did you think about the events of Silo season 1 episode 7?

