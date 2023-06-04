Silo season 1 episode 7: Run time for ‘The Flamekeepers’

As many of you may know there is going to be a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ this coming Friday — what can we say about it now?

One of the things that we have certainly noted already is that “The Flamekeepers” is going to be a pretty pivotal part of this story, and that it is hard to view things any other way right now. Just consider for a moment where things stand! Juliette has learned a potentially-valuable truth about the outside world … and we’ve also learned that she is being watched in secret by some super-mysterious group.

There are four episodes remaining through the rest of the season, and it is of course fair to assume that as we push on, there will be some chances to learn a little bit more about these mysterious people watching Juliette and what they are out to do. We also tend to think that this could require some longer episodes here and there.

So how long is “The Flamekeepers” from start to finish? Well, according to Apple TV+ we are getting set for a 47-minute installment on Friday. This is actually a couple of minutes shorter than some other recent episodes, and it puts us largely in line with a lot of what we’ve seen as of late.

Like we said, we wouldn’t be shocked if some of the remaining episodes are a little bit longer than what we have seen so far … but we’ll have to wait and see on that. In general, this is a streaming service that does not say a whole lot about episode lengths until we get a little bit closer to each individual one coming on the air.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

