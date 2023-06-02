Silo season 1 episode 7: Is Juliette in grave danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Silo season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, you should be concerned for Juliette. It’s pretty hard not to be. After all, has the entire world of this show been blown wide open? It sure feels like it!

First and foremost, take a moment to reflect on where this past episode ended. We saw Rebecca Ferguson’s character watched by some mysterious entities and for the first time ever, it feels pretty clear that everyone in this Silo is being watched … but why? The easiest theory to consider right now is that there is a grand experiment happening where a number of people behind the scenes are being surveyed. Also, clearly they do not want the truth getting out.

So now that Juliette has seen that pamphlet, complete with pictures and ideas of what the outside world could be, what will happen to her? We’re sure that these mysterious “watchers” are going to do something to keep her from telling the truth, but they could keep their options open.

At first, it would be easy to argue that they would just rush in and kill the character — isn’t this the idea that makes the most sense? On one level, you can say that the simple answer to this question is “yes.” However, the truth here may be a little bit more complicated than that. If Juliette is murdered after all these other deaths, it would look REALLY suspicious. The better solution may be to wait and see what she does.

Of course, if you are Juliette, you really need to be looking over your shoulder from episode 7 onward. She’s already been told that she is carrying a secret that a lot of people would die in order to protect, so she needs to assume that paranoia around her should run rampant. In general, she already needs to be aware that some people out there clearly do not want her to keep this job. That is going to be a key component of the future in its own way at present.

