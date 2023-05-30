Silo season 1 episode 6: Who could die next?

As we prepare ourselves to see Silo season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ this week, forgive us if we are a little morbid. Just think about the show we’re watching! Time and time again, we have seen that this is a story that is fully of shocking deaths or departures. It started at the start of the series with Allison, and soon after that, we saw the departure of Holston. Meanwhile, George, Mayor Jahns, and Deputy Marnes are all dead.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out … isn’t it realistic to imagine that we could see another character be killed off at the same exact time? Let’s just say that, for now, we wouldn’t rule that out.

So who are we the most worried about entering “The Relic”? At the moment, it may very well be Billings given that this is a character who on some level, appears to be intent on trying to play both sides. He wants Juliette to trust him on some level, even if he is going back and handing over a lot of info to Judicial. At some point, it feels like he could land himself in hot water.

Beyond him, though, could this actually be an episode where we don’t see another body drop? We know this may be a crazy thing to think about on some level, given that death has defined so much of the show. However, there is a case to be made for this! We can’t imagine someone like Sims being taken out just yet, Bernard seems to be a rudderless Mayor for now, and Judge Meadows feels more like a perfect person to die near the end of the season.

As for Juliette, we suppose it’s possible … but shouldn’t she be the lead for at least this full season? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 6, and who do you think could be the next person to die?

