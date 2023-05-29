Silo season 1 episode 6: Run time for ‘The Relic’

As some of you may be aware already, we are going to get a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 6 arrive this week on Apple TV+. Also, we have a feeling that it is going to be pretty epic. After all, how can it not?

While we prepare ourselves for “The Relic,” we do tend to think there is an opportunity in here to see a story that dives at least a little bit more into the past — or, to be specific, the past of George. Juliette has been desperate to get some answers in regards to that. Heck, you can even argue that it played a big role in her becoming the Sheriff in the first place. It seems like she is being set up at this point to use that Pez dispenser as some sort of distraction; hopefully, we will get some clearer answers on that at some point in the early going here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

So how deep of a story are we going to get on this Silo episode? Well, per the streaming service, this one is going to be fairly meaty at 50 minutes long. This isn’t the longest installment of the season so far, but it’s also far from the shortest. The real purpose here has to just be getting a chance to really dive in and explore what is going on with all of these characters, and to move at least a part of the central mystery forward.

The best thing about Silo is that it does take on a number of different things at once, and allow these mysteries to play out in a way where one is on top of the next. After all, we’re getting a chance to get more info on Mayor Jahns at the same time as we’re tackling the George mystery … and there are still some questions about Holston and Allison.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 6?

Let us know some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







