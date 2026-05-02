The Last of Us season 3: What Bella Ramsey’s new gig means

Today, there was some rather shocking news regarding Bella Ramsey — and it has nothing to do with The Last of Us.

Instead, the folks over at the BBC revealed that the performer is one of many notable names taking part in The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2, a roster that also includes singer James Blunt, Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and actor Michael Sheen. It may be the greatest cast ever assembled for a reality show of this nature, and this is wild considering that season 1 featured the likes of Nick Mohammed, Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Stephen Fry.

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So what does Ramsey’s casting mean for their future as Ellie? It is a fair question but at the same time, not that much. It has been known for a while that season 3 will be largely told through the lens of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and based on the time in which Traitors films (a relatively short span, all things considered), there will be opportunities for them to film any scenes necessary. Remember that the HBO show has actually been in production for a good stretch now, so there is a chance that Bella has filmed some material already.

As for when The Celebrity Traitors will arrive…

For now, the assumption is that it will air on BBC One this fall and arrive on Peacock stateside shortly after the fact. If that changes, we will be sure to let you know — but for now, let’s just eagerly await what lies ahead. Also, we wonder after this news why the American version of the show can’t get some big names of its own. We tend to think that even if you are incredibly famous, there may be something quite fun about heading off to a castle and taking part in an experience like this.

Related – When will The Last of Us season 3 premiere on HBO?

What do you think about Bella Ramsey joining this show, and do you still want a lot of Ellie on The Last of Us?

Be sure to share now in the comments below and once you do, keep coming back for some additional updates.

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