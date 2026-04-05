The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to see some more news regarding The Last of Us season 3 between now and the end of April? It feels obvious why there would be a desire for more of the show, starting with the oh-so-simple fact that production is already underway.

If you need a few more details about the story itself, just remember that Kaitlyn Dever’s character of Abby is presumably going to be in the spotlight moving forward. We will learn more about her past, her father, and also everything that continues to motivate her. It does still remain to be seen if we will ever sympathize with her after what she did to Joel — there is killing him, and then there is also the especially brutal way that she went about making it happen. Is Ellie (pictured above) still going to appear? We tend to think so, but how exactly that happens and when remains to be seen.

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Speaking of things that remain to be seen, a big one is simply when we are going to see HBO bring some other shows back — after all, they likely see no real reason to rush things along. Our sentiment here is that if we are lucky, we are going to se seeing the post-apocalyptic drama around the summer of next year, meaning that the odds of us getting more info shortly are more or less slim to none. If you are the powers-that-be at the network, why are you rushing things along here? Is there any reason to do that?

If there is any more news that we could be getting moving through the rest of the month, it is probably tied to casting and that is more or less it. Maybe we could get a little more confirmation on if it is the final season, as nobody has been altogether clear to reveal that one way or another.

Related – Get some more news on The Last of Us right now, including the latest regarding the story

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us when season 3 arrives?

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