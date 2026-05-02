Euphoria season 4: Another new reason for hope?

Heading into Euphoria season 3 at HBO, one thing that was fairly consistent was that there was never any conversation about it being the final one. Has that changed? Well, as it turns out, not so much.

In a recent post on Instagram, the network noted that the Zendaya series is going to be airing its “season finale” on May 31, meaning that this is not designed to be the end of the series. While it is possible that some current storylines are wrapped up, creator Sam Levinson may leave the door open to something more down the line. This may be similar in a way to how Apple TV never said that Ted Lasso season 3 was the end, leading to an eventual season 4 comeback down the road.

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What complicates a lot of this is that Zendaya herself has said that she plans on taking a break after an extremely busy 2026, and also suggested there is a chance that Euphoria season 3 is the end. Do you really do this show without Rue, or are you hoping that the actress / executive eventually opts to give it a go? Once again, this all could be HBO keeping the door open and if another season never happens, that is okay.

Despite the polarizing nature of Euphoria season 3, one thing remains abundantly clear: The show is very much popular. There are few other shows on TV that generate anywhere near the attention that this one does from start to finish. Following the wedding of Cassie and Nate in episode 3, it honestly does feel like the show could veer into almost direction and be interesting. Most of the footage from the early trailers has already aired!

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts heading into the next Euphoria episode

Do you think there is a good chance we get a Euphoria season 4 eventually?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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