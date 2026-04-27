Euphoria season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Will Rue survive?

After the chaotic wedding episode of Euphoria this week, what lies ahead moving into season 3 episode 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that through much of the rest of the season, there is an element of the great unknown that is well-worth exploring. Most of the previews for the season focused only on the first three episodes. Now, things could somehow get even crazier — at least if the promo for what lies ahead is to be believed.

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Let’s just start here with the Rue of it all, given that the preview signaled that she could be both interviewed by authorities and also have her life on the line over the course of the same hour. There is no denying her ambition. However, at the same time, there is a certain recklessness that does come along with that. She knows that there may be consequences to her actions, but does that mean she is truly ready for them? Not so much.

Of course, we have a hard time thinking that Zendaya’s character would actually die, given that there is hardly much of a show without her. Yet, at the same time, there could easily be other consequences coming her way and you have to prepare for that.

As for what else is coming…

Well, we do wonder if Nate’s recently money woes are going to cause Cassie, who is desperate to not be broke, to venture out into some other venues. One of them seems to be an influencer party, where the goal clearly seems to be getting spotted by the right people at the right time. There are enormous financial benefits that can come along with that, but this is a world where nothing is easy and almost everything is painful.

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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