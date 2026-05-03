NCIS: Origins season 3 will have smaller episode count

While we are eager to know that an NCIS: Origins season 3 is going to be coming to CBS down the road, there is one thing you should note: It is not going to be as substantial an order as we have seen in the past.

According to a new report from Deadline, the next installment of the Austin Stowell prequel is only going to run for ten episodes — a pretty shocking number no matter how you slice it. As for the reason why, it seems to be tied to the network’s new plan to give you Origins in the fall and then the next season of NCIS: Sydney in the spring. Remember that they are also adding NCIS: New York with LL Cool J in the 9:00 p.m. timeslot, and our present expectation is that this and the flagship show are going to anchor much of the schedule ahead.

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Now as for what this could mean for season 3 in particular, let’s just go ahead and say our hope is to eventually see the show take advantage of this to be even more serialized, something that they have dabbled with here and there already. It also makes a lot more sense when you consider that much of this show is framed around Gibbs telling a story about his past. There has to be a reason for it to make sense, and it is a little more baffling when you think we are just seeing the show go from one case to the next.

As for whether this is a sign that season 3 is going to be the final one, it is hard to think that way at present. After all, so much will still come down to where things sit in the ratings.

Related – Get some more news heading into the NCIS: Origins finale

What do you think about NCIS: Origins season 3 having fewer episodes this time?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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