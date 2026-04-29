NCIS: Origins season 2 finale spoilers: Is a cliffhanger coming?

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale and of course, the stakes are going to be high.

So what will the central story here be? Well, rather than lives being in danger, we tend to think the Camp Pendleton office itself will be in jeopardy. Can it be preserved, and are there more stories to tell in their current form?

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Well, to get a little bit more about what lies ahead? Then why not hear from Lala herself in Mariel Molino? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what the actress had to say:

It’s intense. There are real consequences, real sacrifices, and not everyone comes out of it the same. There’s a lot of action, but what makes the cliffhanger land is the emotional impact. It involves someone we deeply care about, and it leaves the team in a very uncertain, very vulnerable place. It’s the kind of ending that shifts everything.

For the time being, we are at least reasonably more confident that Lala is sticking around than we were at the end of the season 1 finale, and doesn’t that mean something? Of course, the primary question we have is still the same, and that is whether or not we are going to see more of Gibbs in the present. For us personally it is far more clear that the show has wait when we understand why Gibbs is actually telling the story. For the time being, that’s not something that we have an altogether clear picture on. Here’s to hoping that this changes, whether it be soon or moving into an upcoming season 3.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale

How do you think that things are going to go heading into the NCIS: Origins season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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