Will Trent season 4 episode 16 spoilers: The grief of Amanda’s death

As we prepare to see Will Trent season 4 episode 16 on ABC next week, there is obviously one subject that will be front and center: Amanda’s death. How in the world can it not be? It is one of the biggest shocks in the history of the series!

So how are we going to see things unfold? Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the simple act that there is not going to be a lot of time for Will or really any person to actually process what is happening. Adelaide is still out there and because of that, a thirst for revenge could end up being one of the biggest parts of the overall story. Yet, they cannot lose themselves in the process because if they do, it does create even further issues.

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

Reeling yet relentless, the team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio. As Adelaide systematically eliminates her own acolytes, Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.

The next few episodes could end up being more emotional than anything that we’ve seen on the series in some time, and for good reason. How could they not given the scope of everything that is going on here? Adelaide of course has ties that go back to the earlier days of the series, and also serves as a reminder that no matter how hard he really tries, Will is in a situation where he cannot escape any of his trauma.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight right now on Will Trent, including more on what some of the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 16?

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