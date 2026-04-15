Will Trent season 4 episode 16 spoilers: After the tragic death…

As we look more in the direction now of Will Trent season 4 episode 16 on ABC next week, is anything going to ever be the same?

Based on what we saw at the end of episode 15, it does feel fair to suggest so. Amanda is dead, and the show seems to be committed to that twist — as hard as it may be. Adelaide is now on the run, and she has told Will that he is never going to see Antonio again. The promo for what is ahead certainly signals that everything is going to intensify as the GBI struggles to move forward. Clearly, they are going to want justice, but how far are they willing to go in order to make that happen?

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Given that there are only a few episodes left this season, it does feel fair to assume that all of them are going to be more elevated and personal than ever before. One of the things that Will is learning already is how Adelaide may have had eyes and ears everywhere while they were together, and she seems to have prided herself so far on being one or two steps ahead. That is a big part of what makes her a compelling villain, even if we simultaneously hate her already for some of what she has done. (Is that 100% the point? Absolutely, and there is no real way to get around that.)

Ultimately, we know that Will Trent is going to be coming back for a season 5 already, so there is a chance not everything gets fully resolved until that point. For now, let’s just say to go ahead and prepare for that possibility.

Related – Get more news now on Will Trent, including some other events from tonight’s installment

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 16 when it airs?

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