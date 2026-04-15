Is Sonja Sohn leaving Will Trent, and is Amanda dead?

As we got prepared to dive into Will Trent season 4 episode 15 over at ABC, of course there is so much to be excited for! Also, nervous at the same time when it comes to Antonio’s whereabouts.

After all, it is fair to say that the time Will spent with Adelaide did not go according to plan. She claimed that he spent against the deal and because of that, she left him a “present.” This came in the form of Amanda’s body … but is she really gone? Is Sonja Sohn leaving the show?

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Clearly, this is something that producers could have kept you worried about for a while, but they aren’t: Amanda is dead. Executive producer Karine Rosenthal confirmed as much in saying the following to Variety:

“Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him … So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it’s such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5.”

The producers also claim in the interview that the actress has known about Amanda’s fate for some time, though it still it not easy. We imagine that this decision is going to propel Will in a huge way through the end of the season — does it guarantee that Adelaide is going to die? Not necessarily, but we imagine that the quest for justice will be very-much there for the whole GBI team now. After all, things are far more personal.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Will Trent, including a season 5 renewal

What did you think about Will Trent season 4 episode 15 overall?

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