Top Chef: Carolinas episode 7 preview: Will Jennifer leave?

As we look in the direction of Top Chef: Carolinas episode 7 on Bravo next week, everything could be changing on some level. Of course, we especially when that when it comes to the challenges.

For this week, we show the series going in as savory a direction as possible thanks to a barbecue showdown. Moving forward, meanwhile, we are going to see a challenge themed around desserts of all things. This is a skill that a lot of the remaining chefs do not specialize in at all. However, at the same time, you have to be adaptable on some level in the event you want to succeed on this show in the long-term. A lot of these people are certainly aware of this, no? That still does not make it easy.

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Beyond all of this, though, the promo for what is to come here does make one other thing abundantly clear: We are going to continue to see questions about whether or not Jennifer will be able to remain in the competition. She’s been injured and was already told that if she sits out one more Quickfire, she’ll have to depart. She seems to be pushing forward, but just how long can that take her?

We recognize that this is 100% one of the most fascinating conversations out there this season, mostly because it would be easy for her to leave when you remember that she has been given an offer already to simply come back and be a part of another season down the road. Why not take that? Well, you have to take a lot of time off from both your job and your life to do Top Chef — you never know if you will have this exact chance to be a part of the competition again. That does matter.

What do you most want to see heading into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 7?

For now, who exactly are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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