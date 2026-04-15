NCIS season 23 episode 17 spoilers: LL Cool J returns!

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into NCIS season 23 episode 17 — so what is the focus going to be?

Well, the first thing we should note here is that quite surprisingly, the folks at the network did not share much of the story ahead leading up to tonight’s episode — something that is a little atypical for them. As it turns out, though, there may be a big reason why: LL Cool J is coming back as Sam Hanna! The character originated on the Los Angeles spin-off before having a big arc on NCIS: Hawaii. He has appeared on the flagship show before, and it is always welcome when he turns up.

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So as for what is going to bring him back now, that remains the central mystery. The promo hints that Sam turns up without warner under the cover of darkness, so that raises questions as to whether or not he is doing something in secret. Also, he has a history with the Elite team, which Jessica Knight does, as well — is there going to be some sort of connection there? Consider that another idea we have to wonder about.

In general, we’re just grateful that LL continues to be happy to reprise this role, given that we do not often see the franchise honor a lot of the shows that are no longer on the air. We can also hopefully use him to get an update or two on what is happening in some other branches, which we will always appreciate. (As of right now, Sydney is the only present-day spin-off that is still on the air.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including some of the first details on the finale

What are you most eager to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 17 when it does arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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