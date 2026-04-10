NCIS season 23 finale spoilers: How the past comes back

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see the NCIS season 23 finale arrive come Tuesday, May 12. Do you want to learn more about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by simply noting that “Sons and Daughters” is the title of the story and from what we are hearing right now, an incident from the past is going to be just as important as what is going on in the present. Is this a huge shock? Not necessarily, at least when you consider for a moment here that legacy is proving to be one of the big themes of the story at this point.

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To get a few more details right now all about what to expect, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 finale synopsis now:

“Sons and Daughters” – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn’t the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty, on the 23rd season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, May 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that we are going to see a big cliffhanger? Let’s just say, at least for now, that this is something that we are very-much counting on. As a matter of fact, it would almost be strange if it doesn’t happen. There could be a character’s fate left up in the air and if not that, we are of course curious to learn if a new Director is going to be named — or, is that something we will have to wait until the fall to see?

Related – Be sure to learn more regarding the next new NCIS episode

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 23 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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