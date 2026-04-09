NCIS season 23 episode 16 promo: Lost in the wilderness

NCIS season 23 episode 16 is slated to arrive next week on CBS and from what we are seeing this one could be different in one way: Its setting.

After all, a good chunk of “S.O.S.” may actually feature characters like Torres and Knight far away from the office and instead, out in the middle of nowhere. This is something that will put them far outside of their element, and also potentially give us a little bit of humor at the same exact time.

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If you head over to the link here now, you can get a look at the next NCIS episode that features, to us, a rather funny callback to NCIS: New Orleans when Katrina Law’s character calls Torres a “city mouse.” What they are actually after is tied to a vanished plane, which explains why they have to go somewhat off the map in order to get answers.

Is there a long-term story in here?

Well, we do recognize that earlier on this season the show at least danced around the idea of a Knight / Torres pairing, but that was before Ellie Bishop turned back up for a brief period of time. We do like to think that Nick’s heart is still with her and that someday, he would likely go off for some sort of reunion. Meanwhile, we are still rooting for Knight and Palmer — this is a show that does not always focus on the romance, though, so it is not a surprise that it is not the main focus based on this promo.

Still, would it be interesting to see some discussions here and there? We are certainly eager to learn something more there…

Related – Be sure to get even more news when it comes to the next NCIS

What are you hoping to see throughout NCIS season 23 episode 16?

Do you think this episode is going to explore anything new for Knight and Torres? Be sure to share below and once you do, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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