NCIS season 23 episode 16 spoilers: ‘S.O.S.’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 23 episode 16 officially arrive — so what more can we say about it right now?

First and foremost, let’s just note that “S.O.S.” is a fairly important story for the crime drama, at least in terms of important matters behind the scenes. After all, this is going to mark a return for Rocky Carroll to the show, but as a director behind the scenes. On-screen, the series is likely still going to be looking to replace the late Leon Vance, and we would be surprised if something is settled there before the end of the season. The writers clearly do not want to move on past the character too quickly and in the meantime, they are certainly showing us that crime does not stop. There are new cases to solve, including some that pack in their fair share of twists and turns.

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To get a few more details about the actual story here, take a look at the NCIS season 23 episode 16 synopsis below:

“S.O.S.” – A Navy lieutenant resurfaces a year after her plane vanished with a story that doesn’t quite add up. As the team peels back the mystery of a crash that was anything but accidental, every answer sparks a new twist, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by Rocky Carroll.

Is there likely more going on for these characters beyond what is listed? Certainly, but there is no reason for the network to give everything away just yet…

Related – Is Carroll going to direct on NCIS season 24?

What are you ready to dive into when it comes to NCIS season 23 episode 16?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are some more updates coming, and we do not want you to miss them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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