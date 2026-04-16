Survivor 50 episode 9 preview: Is Christian in trouble?

As we do our best to prepare for Survivor 50 episode 9 on CBS next week, there is at least one thing to take solace in: No more duo twist. Imagine fighting so hard to be on this season and you then get taken out just because of who you are linked with. How can anyone really stomach that?

Of course, just because we are done with one twist does not mean that we are done with all of them for good — but there will be more time to discuss that.

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For now, let’s just preview what is ahead here by focusing on the players. For Stephenie, she absolutely wants a measure of vengeance after feeling betrayed by a lot of other people still in the game. We do think she could try hard, but her problem is that she’s never been exceptional at the social part of the game. She may still have a bond with Joe and/or Jonathan but who else?

Meanwhile, the target seems to be amplifying more on Christian and strategically, that makes sense. We’re sure there will be a push to try and take out the middle moving forward, but why him over Devens? Is Rick going to be able to keep tricking people about that idol? We would say no but at the same time, Rizo proved last season just how effective the fear of an idol can really be. If you can actually convince people not to vote for you because of it, that is certainly something that can get you further in the game.

In the end, there are a lot of great players left — let’s just hope that twists are not the stars the rest of the way.

Related – Get some more updates right now on Survivor 50, including tonight’s episode

What do you think we are going to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 9 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way.

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