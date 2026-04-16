Survivor 50 episode 8: Coach Wade, Chrissy Hofbeck voted off

Tonight, Survivor 50 episode 8 went ahead and did something that is almost sure to infuriate a lot of people out there. After all, another twist has entered the fray, and it is tied to two players leaving.

Prior to the immunity challenge, Jeff Probst announced that for the first time in the American version of the show, players will be voted off as a duo. They competed in immunity together and if one of them played an idol, both of them would be declared safe. If you are a player in this game, that has to be infuriating. After all, Chrissy ended up with Coach and she knew that he was rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. She became a much bigger target, and neither of them had an idol. (Joe and Tiffany, meanwhile, won immunity.)

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The decision for the players really went something like this — do you really take out Coach and Chrissy, or try to separate the middle players like Devens and Aubry? Then, there was also the question of if you do go ahead and make a move against both Emily and Rizo, especially since the latter has an immunity idol.

Speaking of idols…

Well, Devens did not have one, but he and Christian did plant a fake one at Tribal Council a little bit earlier this season! That is something that he did decide to pull out of his hat tonight. He sold it well, but did everyone believe him? It did lead to a little bit of a live tribal, including people wanting to challenge whether or not it was legitimate.

Devens did not reveal the truth about the idol but in the end, he ended up being okay. Instead, Coach and Chrissy did leave the game. Yet, the humor to us here is that despite all of Coach’s antics, we honestly think it was Chrissy who sealed their fate. Her targeting Rizo turned too much of the tide.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 8 overall?

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