Mayans MC season 5 episode 4: ‘I See the Black Light’ run time

Tonight on FX you’re going to have a chance to check out Mayans MC season 5 episode 4, but what can we say about it now? How long is the episode going to run?

We know that with this show in particular, there is always some sort of mystery when it comes to run time. After all, isn’t it more often than not that we see the series go on longer than your typical hour? Well, that is going to be the case here, as well, for “I See the Black Light.” (If you forgot, this episode was directed by JD Pardo.)

So how long will this Mayans MC run? Well, according to some TV Guide listings, about an hour and fourteen minutes, commercials included. Of course, you should remember in here that the final two minutes are likely going to be commercials leading up to a promo, but this is still a hefty chunk of time.

As for what is happening within this episode, we tend to think the main event is going to be a possible mole in the club. Everyone in the MC may have to contemplate not just who this person is, but also whether or not there is an easy way to have this person outed and/or destroyed. We know that there have been some other people doing some double-dealing in the past, but at this point, we tend to think that things are more dangerous than ever.

In the mind of one EZ Reyes, we do tend to think he believes himself to be close to the finish line. As to whether or that is truly the case, let’s just say that things are more complicated than they first appear. He is so focused on the end that he’s not seeing everything that needs to be done to get there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay tuned to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







