Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Trust issues ahead?

Based on where we are moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 on FX in two days, there is a high degree of likelihood for carnage. In particular, we mean that when it comes to family rifts. The relationship between EZ and those around him is starting to shatter, and for his brother Angel in particular, he is probably wondering whether or not he can ever trust him again.

Is there a simple answer to this question? Probably not, but we can at least say this with a certain measure of confidence: JD Pardo’s character is not seeing the forest for the trees at this point. He’s so focused on pushing the club forward that he’s not thinking about Angel, let alone Angel’s own family.

In responding to a comment on Twitter about how Angel probably feels about his brother right now, here is what JD Pardo himself had to say:

… EZ believes he’s close to putting the club on top, but now he’s pushing harder w/o caring about what his brother is feeling. I wouldn’t trust him either.

Ultimately, we tend to think that this rift is only going to get worse over time now as EZ is focusing on the wrong things and going down a dangerous path. Our biggest question for Angel now is what is he going to do for himself. If he can’t count on his brother for any help, does he even want to stick around?

We recognize that this is the final season, and there is a certain inevitability that comes along with that. We are prepared for the idea that there is probably some sort of horrible tragedy that is probably going to come at the end of the story here. We may not want it, but we’ve come to brace for it happening. It could be Angel that goes, even if that puts a pit in our stomach.

