Mayans MC season 5 episode 4: JD Pardo on directing

Wednesday night’s Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 is a big one for many reasons, especially for star JD Pardo. After all, he is directing it! Stepping into this chair is not an easy feat, but it was a gig that he was ready to take on. Not only that, but he earned plenty of adulation from some of his colleagues.

So how did this gig even come about for him? Speaking at the ATX Television Festival this weekend (watch over on Twitter), Pardo explained that this was not necessarily something that he was seeking out at the moment. However, it just sort of came naturally since others saw a potential director in him. We are not shocked about this at all, mostly because he clearly thought about the work so thoughtfully even before taking on this additional role.

Pardo’s co-star Sarah Bolger (who plays Emily) also had some kind words for him, praising him as being extremely prepared and giving in the role. She and JD have had a number of big scenes over the years, so there was likely a trust here that translated really well to this dynamic.

Given that this is the final season of the show on FX, we do tend to think that we are going to see a lot of big, emotional moments from start to finish. We’re also just glad that Pardo as an actor had an opportunity to deliver this before the final curtain, given that this is something that can be really hard to do on a show this ambitious. Just think of the elaborate photography, the locations, and of course the action sequences that go on top of everything else. This can be a lot to take on.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the story holds…

(Photo: FX.)

