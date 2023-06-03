Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Could Angel die?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 on FX this coming Wednesday, let’s just say this: We’re worried. In particular, we are rather worried for Angel. Is this character going to die?

Let’s be honest here for a moment — we’ve thought ever since the start of the season that something could happen with EZ’s brother. Really, we have worried about him ever since the end of last season. It’s really hard not to when you sit back and consider for a moment what we have seen transpire around him. This is a guy who has went on this real journey to become a family man, and it almost seems like he is uniquely set up at this point to be a casualty of the war around him.

Also, for those think that EZ is in a really dark place right now, imagine what would happen if his brother died. We personally don’t think he’d do the killing himself, but we wouldn’t be shocked if he was taken out as a result of his actions.

Ultimately, there are so many ways we could see trouble coming for the entire Reyes family at this point. It could be tied to Miguel. Or, it could be search for a possible mole within the club. Could Angel be up to something? Could he be framed?

Is it also possible that Angel survives?

Absolutely, but we have to sit here for a moment and say that it feels pretty likely that someone is going to die before this final season ends. Heck, it could even be EZ! These characters are all in some deep and while we’re sure that some will live to tell the tale, we don’t think all of them are going to have such an opportunity.

