Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 promo: Who is the rat?

Next week on FX you’re going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 4 — so why not discuss the search for a rat?

Is there a new traitor within the club, speaking to the Feds behind everyone’s back? Well, what makes this story all the more complicated is that it could be referring to a past or present traitor. Remember that in the past, EZ Reyes has exchanged information … but is there someone else out there? What will happen to him? All of these things are worth wondering.

If a new rat is discovered, there is a good chance that someone could die. Or, it is also possible that someone could be framed and killed as a result of it. We still can’t shake the feeling that this person could be Angel, given that he seems like the sort of person who could easily be a sacrifice before we get to the end of this story. This is a dark show; of course, there will be a lot of really tough stuff that happens over the course of it.

The promo for this episode (titled “I See the Black Light,” and directed by star JD Pardo) also seems to suggest that we could be seeing an appearance from the Broken Saints MC again after they turned up in the premiere. Personally, it’s our hope that they get developed into some sort of larger spin-off later, but it remains to be seen if that’s going to come to pass.

For now, the focus has to remain on the Mayans themselves, especially since we anticipate things are going to get more and more chaotic over time as they try to get enough product to stay both alive and successful.

